MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

LON MTEC opened at GBX 108 ($1.43) on Wednesday. MTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.98).

MTech Acquisition Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

