National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 45,183 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,924,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $784,346.76.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Research by 63.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

