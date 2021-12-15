National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.07

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 1018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

