Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.33. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 32,581 shares trading hands.

NGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 112,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

