Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Up 25%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 525,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 641,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

