Natus Vincere Fan Token Trading Down 13.9% This Week (NAVI)

Natus Vincere Fan Token (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002164 BTC on exchanges. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $63,288.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208852 BTC.

Natus Vincere Fan Token Profile

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token

