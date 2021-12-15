NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 3,314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 209,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09.
About NatWest Group
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.