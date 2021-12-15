NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 3,314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 209,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

