Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,872 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

