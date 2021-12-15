Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 6,863 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 157,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,161. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.