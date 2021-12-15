Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1,007.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.94. 12,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

