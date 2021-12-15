Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.50. 25,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,035. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.42 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

