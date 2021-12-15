Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 71 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

KLAC stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.47. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.