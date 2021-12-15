Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0052

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $11.66 million and $354,331.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,525.73 or 0.98467270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00788512 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

