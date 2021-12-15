New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 79,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 648,551 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

