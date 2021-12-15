New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

