New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.