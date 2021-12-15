New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,343 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

