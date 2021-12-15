New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

