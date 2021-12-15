New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

