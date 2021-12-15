New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,473 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

