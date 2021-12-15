New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,630 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

