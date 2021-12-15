Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $128,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.