Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 665.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

