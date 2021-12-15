Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

BATS EPRF opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

