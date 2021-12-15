NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 1.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.32). 294,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 859,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £594.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

