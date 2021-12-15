NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lessened by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 72,304 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 8.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

