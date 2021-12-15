NGL Energy Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 944% compared to the typical volume of 1,078 call options.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,502.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGL opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

