NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 68.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 80,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.87. 59,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

