NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

