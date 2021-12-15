Nimiq 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.72 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.56 or 0.08251725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.03 or 0.00908411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00074015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.44 or 0.00385819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00260223 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,312,236,330 coins and its circulating supply is 8,697,986,330 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

