Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading Down 4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 53,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 24,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

