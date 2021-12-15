Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,707.0 days.

NPEGF stock remained flat at $$25.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

