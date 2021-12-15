Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,707.0 days.
NPEGF stock remained flat at $$25.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.
About Nippon Electric Glass
