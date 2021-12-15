Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 3.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.56. 13,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLTH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $13,107,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $36,906,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $13,792,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

