Noir (NOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $491.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $270,639.32 and $491.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00211757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00636589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,435,361 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

