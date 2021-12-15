Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Nordex has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

