Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 179.7% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NENTF stock remained flat at $$51.85 during trading on Wednesday. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

