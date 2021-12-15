Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Cut by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

