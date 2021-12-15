Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NVT stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.77. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.76 ($1.04).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
