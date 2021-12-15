Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NVT stock opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.77. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.76 ($1.04).

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

