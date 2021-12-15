Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 160,250 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.