Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NWARF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

