Novacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,076.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Novacoin has a market cap of $511,531.31 and $1,076.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.45 or 0.99456568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.81 or 0.01047220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

