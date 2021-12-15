Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.