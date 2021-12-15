Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $547.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $78.57 million. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $11.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,401. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,539 shares of company stock worth $45,205,149 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

