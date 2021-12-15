Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.05

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.05 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 17105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.