NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

