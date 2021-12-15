NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in November

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF stock remained flat at $$28.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

