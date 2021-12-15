Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.