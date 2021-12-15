Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXC remained flat at $$15.61 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.