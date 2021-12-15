Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 733,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 234,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 243,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.