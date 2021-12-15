nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,203. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

